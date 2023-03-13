MP TET Answer Key 2023 Released by MPPEB at esb.mp.gov.in | Check Details Here

It is important to note that the candidates can raise objections till March 15. Candidates have to pay ₹50 per objection representation.

Representative image

MPPEB Update: The answer key for the MP High School Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB). The candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer keys from the official website of MPPEB at esb.mp.gov.in. They can check their answer keys using their Roll Number and TCA code.

It is important to note that the candidates can raise objections till March 15. Candidates have to pay ₹50 per objection representation.

You may like to read

MP TET answer key 2023: Know how to download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the answer key:

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

Click on the “Objection on Online Question/Answer – Higher Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test – 2023”

Key in your login credentials

Your answer keys will be displayed on the screen

Raise objections if any

Take the printout for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.