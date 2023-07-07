MS Dhoni Birthday: Swiggy Marks Occasion With A ‘Captain Cool’ Twist

Food delivery platform Swiggy sent in their best wishes to MS Dhoni in their own style. They compared cold water, ice, and Dhoni, giving a twist to his image as "Captain Cool".

MS Dhoni aka "Captain Cool" turns 42 today. (Credits: Instagram)

When it comes to the world of cricket, where competition is fierce and there is no lack of talent in the players, MS Dhoni has been one player who has consistently been a notch above the rest. With his awe-inspiring performances, the former India skipper remains an inspiration for generations. MS Dhoni is celebrating his 42nd birthday today, July 7. Wishes are pouring in for the Chennai Super Kings captain from across the globe. Food delivery platform Swiggy has also wished MS Dhoni in its own style. Comparing cold water, ice and Dhoni they sent their best wishes to “Captain Cool”.

MS Dhoni, fondly known as “Captain Cool” or “Thala”, has established himself as one of the best wicket-keepers of his generation. What sets Dhoni apart from his contemporaries is his dedication and composed attitude. He is the only captain in history to have bagged all three ICC titles – the ODI World Cup, the T20 World Cup, and the Champions Trophy. Under MS Dhoni’s guidance, his Indian Premier League team- Chennai Super Kings have clinched five trophies.

Swiggy’s Unique Birthday Wish For MS Dhoni

Swiggy posted a collage of three pictures on Twitter and wished MS Dhoni with a hilarious twist on his “Captain Cool” image. “There’s cold water, there’s ice and then there’s Dhoni. Happy birthday captain cool and thank you for the sweet memories,” Swiggy wrote.

there’s cold water, there’s ice and then there’s dhoni. happy birthday captain cool and thank you for the sweet memories.🧡 pic.twitter.com/WabaQkJG4n — Swiggy (@Swiggy) July 7, 2023

Twitter Users React To Swiggy’s MS Dhoni Post

The post immediately grabbed attention. One user suggested, “Send him some cold desert as a birthday wish.”

Send him some cold desert as bday wish — WTFprashant🇮🇳 (@itsppLKO) July 7, 2023

“Happy Birthday Captain Cool. MS #HappyBirthdayDhoni,” another person wrote.

Happy Birthday Capt Cool 😎 MS #HappyBirthdayDhoni — 𝘾𝙍𝙄𝘾𝙆𝙀𝙏 𝘾𝙍𝘼𝙕𝙔 𝘼𝘿𝙄𝙏𝙔𝘼 🏏 (@imAditya168_) July 7, 2023

A comment read, “This wish really (heart emoji).”

This wish really 😅😍🫶 — Forever (@VashiForever) July 7, 2023

Wishes Pour In For MS Dhoni

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a short birthday treat for all the fans of MS Dhoni on the occasion.

Captain. Leader. Legend! 🙌 Wishing @msdhoni – former #TeamIndia Captain & one of the finest to have ever graced the game – a very happy birthday 🎂 Here's a birthday treat for all the fans – 7️⃣0️⃣ seconds of vintage MSD 🔥 🔽https://t.co/F6A5Hyp1Ak pic.twitter.com/Nz78S3SQYd — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2023

Former India and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Suresh Raina wrote, “Happy birthday to my big brother @msdhoni! From sharing the pitch to sharing our dreams, the bond we have created is unbreakable. Your strength, both as a leader and as a friend, has been my guiding light. May the year ahead bring you joy, success, and good health. Keep shining, keep leading, and keep spreading your magic.”

Happy birthday to my big brother @msdhoni ! 🎉 From sharing the pitch to sharing our dreams, the bond that we've created is unbreakable. Your strength, both as a leader and as a friend, has been my guiding light. May the year ahead bring you joy, success, and good health. Keep… pic.twitter.com/0RJXCKEz7B — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 6, 2023

Chennai Super Kings were not far behind in wishing ‘Thala’ Dhoni. “The clock strikes 12 as we step into THALA’s birthday in style! BRING ON THE BIRTHDAY WHISTLES!” the post read.

The clock strikes 12 as we step into THALA's birthday in style! BRING ON THE BIRTHDAY WHISTLES! 🦁🥳#CelebratingThala #WhistlePodu #Yellove 💛 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/rvb3dtoUzo — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 6, 2023

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya had a special wish for “favourite” MS Dhoni.

Virender Sehwag wrote, “The Sun God has 7 horses to pull his heavenly chariot. 7 parts of the world in Rigveda, 7 seasons and 7 fortresses, 7 wonders of the world, 7 basic musical notes, 7 pheras in a marriage. And on 7th day of 7th month- Birthday of a top man @msdhoni, #HappyBirthdayDhoni.”

The Sun God has 7 horses to pull his heavenly chariot.

In the Rigveda there are 7 parts of the world, 7 seasons & 7 fortresses

7 basic musical notes

7 pheras in a marriage

7 wonders of the world

And on

7th day of 7th month- Birthday of a top man @msdhoni , #HappyBirthdayDhoni . pic.twitter.com/ZZwXBT5mLV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2023

Mohammad Shami also sent in his best wishes. “May God continue to shower you with endless blessings. Happy birthday. Happy birthday @msdhoni bhai,” the India pacer commented.

MS Dhoni’s International Career:

MS Dhoni has had a remarkable career in the Indian cricket team. In 90 Tests, he made 4,876 runs, including six tons and 33 fifties. Dhoni scored 1,617 runs in 98 T20Is. He amassed 10,773 runs in 350 ODIs, with 10 tons and 73 half-centuries to his name.

