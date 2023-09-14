Home

WATCH: Private Aircraft Skids off Mumbai Airport Runway Due To Heavy Rain, 8 Injured

An aircraft carrying eight passengers skidded off Mumbai airport runway due to rain on Thursday.

Mumbai Airport: Private Aircraft Carrying 8 Passengers Skids off Runway Due To Rain

Mumbai: A private aircraft carrying eight passengers skidded off Mumbai airport runway amid heavy rains on Thursday after landing. “VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL operating flight from Vizag to Mumbai was involved in runway excursion (veer off) while landing on runway 27 at Mumbai airport. There were 06 passengers and 02 crew member on board.Visibility was 700m with heavy rain”, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.

“A total 8 injured after VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL operating flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai was involved in runway excursion while landing on runway 27 at Mumbai airport,” Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Breaking! A pvt. plane skidded off the runway and crashed while landing at #MumbaiAirport amid #heavyrain. Efforts have been started to rescue the people trapped in the plane. Hoping they are safe.#MumbaiPlaneCrash #PlaneCrashLanding#Mumbaiairport #planecrash

#MumbaiAirport pic.twitter.com/k1xaOTfd6L — Kartikey Tripathi (@callmekartikey) September 14, 2023

“VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL operating a flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai with 6 passengers and 2 crew members on board, veered off the runway at Mumbai International Airport. No casualties were reported,” Spokesperson, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport said.

#WATCH | VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL operating flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai was involved in runway excursion (veer off) while landing on runway 27 at Mumbai airport. There were 6 passengers and 2 crew members on board. Visibility was 700m with heavy rain. No… pic.twitter.com/KxwNZrcmO5 — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2023

According to the reports, the aircraft was owned by an infrastructure company called Dilip Buildcon. The Mumbai airport is currently shut for operations and is under inspection. Initial report shared by the Mumbai disaster authority, the inciedent was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 5:45 pm

