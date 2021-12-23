New Delhi: Mumbai on Thursday registered 602 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, highest spike since October 6, according to the latest figures released by the health department. On October 6, Mumbai had reported 629 COVID-19 cases.Also Read - Struggling With Dry And Patchy Skin? Turn to Humble Coconut For Glowing Skin

The active cases in Mumbai stood at 2,813 and the positivity rate is 1.52 per cent. Over 39,423 tests have been conducted in the city in the last 24 hours, the health department said.

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported as many as 490 new Covid-19 cases, while Maharashtra recorded 1,201 fresh Covid cases. No new cases of the Omicron variant were reported in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Mumbai saw a jump of more than 160 from the previous day but did not record any fatality caused due to the infection, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. However, eight new Covid deaths were reported in the state. Mumbai reported 204 COVID cases on Monday and 327 cases on Tuesday.

India records 7,495 fresh Covid-19 cases | Key figures

India registered 7,495 fresh Covid-19 cases and 434 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said.

The recovery of 6,960 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,42,08,926. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

India’s active caseload is presently at 78,291. Active cases constitute 0.23 per cent of the country’s total positive Cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 12,05,775 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 66.86 crore cumulative tests.

What is the status of Omicron in India

Over 100 of 236 COVID-19 patients who tested positive for the Omicron variant have recovered from the infection, the Union health ministry on Thursday said in its latest update.

According to the health ministry’s data, at least 104 people who were diagnosed with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 have recovered from the disease.

Till now, India has registered 236 cases of COVID Omicron variant. However, out of the total Omicron positive, 104 have been discharged after they recovered. So far, 16 states have reported Omicron infection, the health ministry said.

PM Modi’s reviews preparedness amid Omicron threat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meeting to review COVID-19 situation in the country amid rising Omicron cases.

Meanwhile, the Centre has said that the new Covid variant Omicron is three times more transmissible than the Delta variant.

The Centre has asked the states to review the emerging data of Covid-19 affected population, geographical spread, hospital infrastructure and its utilisation, manpower, notifying Containment Zones and the enforcement of perimeter of containment zones at the district levels. The Centre has also asked the states to formulate a strategy that can ensure infection is contained at the local level itself before it spreads to other parts.

Amid the Omicron threat, the states have been asked to ‘activate war rooms and keep analysing all trends and surges, no matter how small and keep taking proactive measures at the district or local level’.