Mumbai: For carrying out various engineering and maintenance work on Sunday, Indian Railways' Central Railway zone will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections. The mega block will be operated on the Matunga-Thane Up and Down Slow lines and the Harbour Line and trains will be diverted from some stations. Services in several sections will also be suspended.

CHECK MUMBAI MEGA BLOCK TIMINGS AND DETAILS

CENTRAL LINE

Matunga – Thane Up and Dn Slow Lines (11.05 am – 3.45 pm)

Dn slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.18 pm will be diverted o­n Dn fast line between Matunga and Thane stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup , Mulund and Thane further rediverted o­n Dn slow line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up Slow line services leaving Kalyan from 10.25 am to 3.10 pm will be diverted o­n Up fast line between Thane and Matunga halting at Thane, Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion , further rediverted o­n Up slow line at Matunga and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

All Up and Down locals leaving/Arriving CSMT from 11.00 am to 5.00 pm will reach destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

HARBOUR LINE

CSMT Mumbai – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn Harbour Line (11.40 am – 4.40 pm)

And

Chunabhatti / Bandra – CSMT Mumbai Up Harbour Line (11.10 am – 4.10 pm)

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) at 20 minutes frequency during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

WESTERN LINE

Santacruz – Goregaon UP and Down Slow Lines (10.00 am – 03.00 pm)

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP and DOWN Slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs on Sunday, 25th September, 2022.

During the block period, all Down Slow line suburban trains will be operated on Down Fast line and all Up Slow line suburban trains will be operated on UP FAST line between Santacruz and Goregaon stations.

All Slow suburban services will avail double halt at Vile Parle station and will not halt at Ram Mandir station in either direction due to non-availability of platform on the fast lines.

Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block.

Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters.

These maintenance Mega blocks / Jumbo blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety of Mumbai local train service.