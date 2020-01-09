Mumbai: On December 30, a headless torso of a woman was found on Kiraod Road in Mumbai. The next day, two chopped legs were found wrapped in a rexin sheet near a dustbin in Ghatkopar. While the plot sounds like one taken straight out of a crime series, Mumbai police found that Sohail Shaikh, the culprit, actually watched a crime thriller to come up with the easy way to dispose of his dead mother’s body.

According to reports, Sohail Shaikh, a resident of suburban Kurla, allegedly strangulated his mother to death on December 28 while he was drunk. He later chopped the body and disposed of it, an official from Ghatkopar police station said. The victim and the accused used to have frequent fights over his liquor addiction and his unemployment situation. The man’s wife had also left him a few months ago, he said.

“He didn’t realise what he had done until the next morning. He first visited a local dargah as he could not figure out what to do with the body. Then, he watched a crime show on television from which he got the idea to chop the body,” police said.

After discovering the torso and two legs, on January 4, police recovered the severed head from under a bridge on Santacruz-Chembur Link Road.

“Since the body parts were highly decomposed, it was difficult to establish the victim’s identity. We worked on facial reconstruction by drawing sketches of the woman’s face based on the skeletal remains,” the official said.

On examining CCTV footage of areas where the body parts were found, the police noticed a two-wheeler near all the three spots and identified Shaikh as a suspect.

“We first enquired with a person in Shaikh’s neighbourhood who informed that the man’s mother was not seen for some days. We also found that when Shaikh’s sister asked him about their mother, he told her that she had gone to Delhi to meet some family members,” he said.

Based on the information, the police picked up Shaikh from his residence on Wednesday afternoon. “During the course of the investigation, Shaikh confessed to having killed his mother,” the official said.

(With PTI Inputs)