Mumbai-Pune Expressway update: Commuters struck on the 33 hour traffic jam will reportedly get a refund of the toll tax.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway toll refund update: In a matter of good news for the thousands of commuters who were stuck in the massive traffic jam on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has declared that the commuters are set to receive toll refunds. For those unversed, thousands of commuters were stuck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway after a tanker accident brought traffic to a standstill for more than 32 hours. Here are all the details about the expected refund for commuters who were struck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Who will receive toll refunds on Mumbai-Pune Expressway?

As per media reports, around 1.2 lakh travellers who were caught in the gridlock on February 3 will get refunds totalling Rs 5.16 crore. It has also been reported that the amount will be credited directly to their FASTag accounts within the coming week, offering relief to those who paid toll despite the disruption.

What happened on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway?

The chaos began after a propylene gas tanker overturned near Khopoli on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on February 3. The accident triggered a traffic jam that lasted over 32 hours, leaving thousands of vehicles stranded. Commuters had little access to food, water, or other basic necessities as vehicles remained stuck for long hours. The situation worsened as traffic piled up along the busy stretch, affecting movement on connected routes as well.

Following the mishap, MSRDC had ordered that toll collection be halted. However, it is learned that some toll deductions continued until toll barriers were physically opened. The refunds will cover toll charges collected not only on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway but also on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway during this period.

How many commuters will receive toll refunds on Mumbai-Pune Expressway?

MSRDC worked closely with its concessionaire, IRB Infrastructure, to compile detailed transaction data and determine how many commuters were wrongly charged after toll collection was officially stopped, according to a report by TOI.

