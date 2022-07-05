Mumbai: Amidst incessant rainfall, a house was badly damaged where a landslide was reported in Ghatkopar, Panchsheel Nagar area here on Tuesday. Mumbai Fire Brigade informed that fire vehicles have reached the spot. As of yet, there are no reports of casualties or injuries.Also Read - Maharashtra Rains: Landslides in Ghatkopar, Chiplun; House Damaged, Road Blocked | Videos, Pics

Maharashtra | A landslide incident reported in Ghatkopar, Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai amidst the heavy rains. Fire vehicles reaching on the spot. No casualties reported so far: Mumbai Fire Brigade — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

Meanwhile, in the wake of rainfall, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed officials to monitor the situation and keep the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) squads ready, the CM’s office (CMO) tweeted. Also Read - Maharashtra Government To Slash VAT on Fuel Soon, CM Eknath Shinde Announces

पूर परिस्थितीत नागरिकांना सुरक्षित स्थळी हलवा, एनडीआरएफ पथकांना सज्ज ठेवा

– मुख्यमंत्र्यांचे जिल्हाधकाऱ्यांना निर्देश — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 5, 2022

