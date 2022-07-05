Mumbai: Amidst incessant rainfall, a house was badly damaged where a landslide was reported in Ghatkopar, Panchsheel Nagar area here on Tuesday. Mumbai Fire Brigade informed that fire vehicles have reached the spot. As of yet, there are no reports of casualties or injuries.Also Read - Maharashtra Rains: Landslides in Ghatkopar, Chiplun; House Damaged, Road Blocked | Videos, Pics
Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Status Latest Update: Suburban Services Disrupted Due to Heavy Rains, Commuters Irked
Meanwhile, in the wake of rainfall, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed officials to monitor the situation and keep the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) squads ready, the CM’s office (CMO) tweeted. Also Read - Maharashtra Government To Slash VAT on Fuel Soon, CM Eknath Shinde Announces
Rains Brings Mumbai to Standstill | 10 Points
- Mumbai records 95.81 mm of rain in the last 12 hours, Sion Circle in Mumbai faces severe waterlogging.
- In view of the incessant rains in Mumbai and waterlogging due to it, a total of 8 route diversions have been done at Sion Road no. 24 and Shell Colony, Chembur in Mumbai, informed BEST PRO.
- CM Eknath Shinde held a discussion with Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava along with directing all the related districts’ guardian secretaries to keep a vigil & control the situation.
- The IMD issued a heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra over the next four days. While an ‘orange alert’ was issued for south Konkan region and Goa and a ‘yellow alert’ was issued for north Konkan, north central and south central Maharashtra and Marathwada regions.
- An official statement said that the Kundalika river in Raigad district, located near Mumbai, has crossed the danger mark.
- In a statement, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said CM Shinde is in touch with collectors of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.
- Instructions have been issued that there should be no loss of life or property in view of the heavy rainfall and flood like situation. The chief minister is in touch with collectors of all districts in the Konkan region, read the statement.
- Officials of the water resource department have been asked to remain alert and take necessary precautions in view of the heavy rains, it stated further.
- It added that people, especially in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Kolhapur, where the rainfall intensity is more, should be alerted about floods in advance.