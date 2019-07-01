Mumbai: Heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging in different areas of the city putting the life out of order.

Children waded through the water to go to school as streets in Dadar East have been flooded due to heavy rainfall.

#WATCH Mumbai: Children wade through water to go to school as streets in Dadar East have been flooded due to heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/x3fQa0PAnG — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), intense spells of rainfall likely to continue in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar during the next two hours.

Mumbai: Streets in Chembur flooded, following heavy rainfall in the state. pic.twitter.com/ovxTgWzhzP — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

Due to heavy rains between Kurla and Sion, Up fast line services are held up. Suburban services are running cautiously on Down fast, Up & Down slow lines and on harbour line at Vadala Road, trains running with slow speed.

Due to heavy winds, the material viz bamboos of ongoing construction work fell on Over Head Equipment at Marine Lines due to which trains have been stopped between Churchgate-Marine Lines. Restoration work is in full swing and traffic is expected to be started soon.