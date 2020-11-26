Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India will never forget the wounds inflicted upon it during the 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack by the terrorists from Pakistan. PM Modi, while addressing the All India Presiding Officers Conference, said that today India is fighting terrorism with new policies. “This day in 2008, terrorists from Pakistan attacked Mumbai. Many including foreign citizens, policemen died. I pay tributes to them. India can’t forget those wounds. Today India is fighting terrorism with new policies. I also bow down to our security personnel fighting terror,” PM Modi said. Also Read - Coolie No 1 Trailer to Release Tomorrow, Varun Dhawan Shares His Various Quirky Avatars- Check Trailer Date, Time

At least 166 people, including six Americans and nine terrorists, were killed and over 300 others were injured after ten terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Also Read - Played Like a God, Lived Like a Wacky King: Diego Maradona's Journey From Football's GOAT to Drug Scandal

The Taj Mahal hotel, the Oberoi hotel, the Leopold Cafe, the Nariman (Chabad) House and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus train station were some of the locations targeted. Also Read - Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Top Moments of Argentine Legend's Glorious Career

PM Modi, who was addressing a conference of presiding officers of legislative bodies marking the celebrations of Constitution Day in Gujarat's Kevadia, also listed the silent features of the Indian constitution and said that our Constitution has many features but a special feature is importance of duties. "Gandhi ji was very keen on it. He saw close link b/w rights & duties. He felt that once we perform our duties, rights will automatically be safeguarded," PM Modi added.