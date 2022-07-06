Mumbai Rains LIVE: Owing to heavy rainfall for the past few days, Mumbaikars had to face a harrowing time as waterlogging was witnessed in low-lying areas, leading to traffic snarls at several locations. Areas like Sion, Wadala, Kings Circle, Bhandup, Parel, Kurla were inundated with knee-deep or waist-deep water, several subways were waterlogged, hampering east-west traffic movement. Bikes and cars crawled at a snail’s pace on the two highways and on major roads. Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted heavy rains in Mumbai and its suburbs till Friday, with a possibility of very heavy showers at isolated places.Also Read - Gold Rates Today: Yellow Metal Drops By Rs 5,000. Check Revised Rates In Your City on July 6

Mumbai Rains: From Diversion of BEST Bus Routes to Traffic Snarls Here Are The LIVE Updates

Following BEST routes have been diverted: At Gandhi Market, Maheshwari Udyan: -5, 7, 8, 11, 66, 385, 357, 521 Via Bhau Daji Road, Sulochana Shetty Marg.

At Sion Road No.24 – 341, 411, 22, 25, 312 Via Sion Road no. 3.

Many towns like Chiplun, Vaibhavwadi, Ambet, Khed, Poladpur and others were flooded, hitting road traffic, and minor hill-slides reported in a couple of areas in the Western Ghats in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts.

Taking to Twitter, BMC tweeted,”Action is being taken by the Rainwater Harvesting Department of the Corporation to keep the traffic on the Eastern Expressway smooth by pumping out the water stored in the Gandhi Market low lying areas due to heavy rains.”

