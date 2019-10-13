New Delhi: The suburban train services on the Western Railway and Centrals railways main and harbour line will be affected wing to some maintenance work on Sunday. From 10.30 am to 3 pm, there will be a block on Matunga-Mulund on Kalyan-bound fast line.

From 11.10 am to 3.10 pm, the block will be taken between Wadala and Vasi on the Harbour line — both up and down lines.

From 10.35 am to 3.35 pm, the block will be taken on up and down slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon.

Special services will run on Panel-Vashi-Panvel section during the block period.

All fast and semi-fast trains leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.53 am to 2.42 pm will be diverted on the slow line between Matunga and Mulund stations.