Mumbai Water Cut: Water Supply To Be Affected in The City | Check Date, Time, And Affected Areas Here

According to the report, BMC will carry out the repair work in two phases on October 9 and 13 between 8 am to 12 am.

Mumbai Water Crisis: The water supply in parts of Mumbai is likely to get affected as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has undertaken work on inlet and outlet valve replacement at Malad Hill reservoir in Malad East, The Free Press Journal reported. According to the report, BMC will carry out the repair work in two phases on October 9 and 13 between 8 am to 12 am. However, there will be no water supply for 16 hours on these two days in Goregaon, Malad and Kandivali east.

A total of 10 water valves are proposed to be replaced which were of old age and damaged. In the first phase, 3 butterfly valves of 900 mm dia. and 750 mm diameter will be replaced on Monday. While in the second phase of work, two 900 mm diameter and 750 mm diameter water valves will be replaced on October 13.

Mumbai Water Cut: Check Affected Dates, Time and Areas

Date: BMC will carry out the repair work in two phases on October 9 and 13.

Time: The repair work will be done between 8 am to 12 pm.

Affected Areas: The water supply will be disrupted on these two days from 8 am to 12 midnight in Malad (East), Goregaon (East), Bandongri, Zalwaad Nagar, Ashok Nagar (part), Lokhandwala, Hanuman Nagar, Wadarpada – 1 & 2, Narsipada area of Kandivali (East).

The BMC has appealed to the residents to store an adequate supply of water and use it diligently during this period.

