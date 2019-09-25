New Delhi: The MeT department has issued an alert of a severe thunderstorm in Mumbai and adjoining areas on September 25 and 25. Apart from Mumbai, Konkan-Goa, Marathwada, Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy rainfall. On September 24, heavy rainfall has been forecast over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa. All four meteorological subdivisions are likely to receive heavy rainfall on September 25.

India Meteorological Department (IMD): Severe thunderstorm currently over Mumbai and nearby areas, as indicated by latest satellite & radar images. pic.twitter.com/ZK2DqgvD2p — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2019

On the other hand, cyclone Hikaa has hit Oman and is now likely to be weakened.

The MeT department had advised fishermen from Gujarat to not venture into the sea as cyclone Hikaa.

“Severe cyclonic storm ‘Hikaa’ moved nearly westwards with a speed of 22 kmph during past six hours and intensified rapidly into a very severe cyclonic storm over north-west and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

As of Tuesday morning, it lay centred about 820 km west-southwest of Karachi in Pakistan, 220 km east-southeast of Masirah in Oman, and about 350 km east-northeast of Duqm in Oman, the IMD said.

It will not intensify further as the storm needs winds to intensify but Hikaa has already hit Oman. So, it will not get a lot of sea travel to gain strength.