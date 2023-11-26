Home

15 Years Of 26/11: Maharashtra Governor, CM Shinde Pay Tribute To Fallen Security Personnel

26/11 terror attacks: Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid floral tributes to the security personnel in Mumbai.

Mumbai: On the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid floral tributes to the martyrs of 26/11. These brave individuals laid down their lives while fighting terrorists who attacked the city 15 years ago on this day. The dignitaries offered their floral tributes to the security personnel at the Martyrs’ Memorial within the premises of the Police Commissioner’s Office in Mumbai. Other senior police officials were also present.

Family members of the policemen who lost their lives during the November 2008 attacks also paid tributes to the martyrs.

26 terror attack in Mumbai

A group of heavily-armed terrorists from the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba infiltrated in mumbai through sea route and unleashed mayhem on the night of 26/11, 15 years ago, spraying bullets on unarmed civilians at multiple key public installations in the city.

The attacks resulted in more than 166 casualties, including foreigners, and left over 300 people injured. Although one of the terrorists, Ajmal Amir Qasab, was captured alive, the remaining assailants were neutralized during the final stages of the siege, spanning four days.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several state ministers, including Deepak Vasant Kesarkar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and police officials were also present at the sombre commemoration event.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.