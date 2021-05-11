Mumbai: Suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was on Tuesday dismissed from police service, an official said. Waze was arrested by the NIA in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran. Also Read - Mumbai Police's Tweet on Covid Safety Norms Features Everyone's Favourite. Any Guesses?

The order terminating Vaze's service was issued by Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, said a spokesperson of the city police. "API Sachin Hindurao Vaze has been dismissed from police service. Order has been issued today under Provision of 311(2)(B) Constitution of India by Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai," a top official said.

A 1990-batch officer of the Maharashtra cadre, Vaze, also known as an "encounter cop", was earlier suspended after his arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the SUV-cum-murder case on March 13.

Vaze was reinstated in the Mumbai police in June 2020 after being suspended for 16 years in a case related to alleged custodial death of a bomb blast accused.

Post-reinstatement, he was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the crime branch and handling high profile cases, including the fake TRP case, fake social media followers case, the DC car finance scam and the Ambani security scare case.