Say Goodbye To Traffic Jams: Mumbai To Navi Mumbai In Only 20 Minutes With Atal Setu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate India’s longest sea bridge in Mumbai today.

Say Goodbye To Traffic Jams: Mumbai To Navi Mumbai In Only 20 Minutes With Atal Setu

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) or Atal Setu on Friday. Built at a cost of Rs 21,200 crore, the Atal Setu is not only the longest sea bridge in the country but also ranks 12th longest in the world. The bridge will cater to around 70,000 vehicles every day and will cover Sewri in Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai. The 21.8-km-long sea bridge is named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and has been built at a cost of more than Rs 17,840 crore.

Trending Now

Here Is How Atal Setu Will Reduce Travel Time

You may like to read

This bridge will reduce the current two-hour journey to just around 15-20 minutes.

The Atal Setu will pass through Thane Creek to Chirle village near Nhava Sheva.

It will connect several key areas of the city, such as the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai-Goa Highway and Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

There will be interchanges at Sewri, Shivaji-Nagar, Chirle, and other key spots to ensure efficient connectivity for the commuters and the smooth flow of traffic.

Because of the bridge there will be a significant reduction in the commute between Mumbai and Pune.

There will also be a reduction in Mumbai and the under-construction Navi Mumbai Airport.

The sea bridge is expected to reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai from two hours to around 20–30 minutes.

The India’s longest bridge has been constructed at a total cost of over Rs 17,840 crore.

It is approx. 21.8 km long and has six-lane bridge with around 16.5 km over the sea. The bridge also stretched about 5.5 km on land.

The bridge focusses to enhance connectivity to both Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport. This will drastically reduce the travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa, and South India.

Mumbai Traffic Police has issued traffic guidelines for the bridge restricting the maximum speed limit to 100 km/pr for four-wheelers. Motorbikes, autorickshaws, and tractors will not be allowed on the sea bridge.

A passenger car will be charged Rs 250 as a one-way toll. Notably, charges for return journeys, daily and frequent travelers will differ.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.