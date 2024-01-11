Attention Bikers! No Bikes, Autos Allowed On Mumbai’s Atal Setu; Check Speed Limit Here

Mumbai: Ahead of the inauguration of the Atal Setu, also known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the Mumbai Traffic Police have issued rules. According to the notification, motorbikes, autorickshaws, and tractors will be restricted on the sea bridge, while the maximum speed limit for four-wheelers on the bridge will be 100 km/h. The MTHL, or Atal Setu, is named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and is India’s longest sea bridge. It is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, as per the Chief Minister’s Office.

According to an official, vehicles like cars, taxis, light motor vehicles, minibuses and two-axle buses will have a speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour, he said. The speed will be restricted to 40 kmph on the ascent and descent of the bridge, he said.

