Attention Mumbai Commuters! Atal Setu To Remain Closed For 14 Hours Today

Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link or Atal Setu will remain closed for 14 hours on Sunday because of the L&T Sea Bridge Marathon 2024, which will pass through the sea link. Check the timings and alternative routes here.

Mumbai: Authorities have temporarily closed the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as Atal Setu, for about 14 hours on Sunday. The reason for the closure is the L&T Sea Bridge Marathon 2024, which will pass through the sea link. The trans-harbour link will be temporarily closed for commuters from 11 pm on Saturday, February 17, to 1 pm on Sunday, the Mumbai Police said. The Atal Setu will remain closed for vehicular operations during the marathon. To prevent traffic jams and confusion, Mumbai Police have also provided alternative routes for commuters.

