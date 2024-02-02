Top Recommended Stories

‘Bombs Placed In Six Locations’: Mumbai Traffic Police On Alert After Threat Call

Updated: February 2, 2024 9:32 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

Mumbai: Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room on Friday received a message from an unidentified person warning of serial blasts in the Maximum City, news agency ANI reported. Cops have started searching, and other agencies are also on high alert after receiving an anonymous message. Efforts are underway to trace the sender of the threat message.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

