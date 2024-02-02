By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
‘Bombs Placed In Six Locations’: Mumbai Traffic Police On Alert After Threat Call
Mumbai: Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room on Friday received a message from an unidentified person warning of serial blasts in the Maximum City, news agency ANI reported. Cops have started searching, and other agencies are also on high alert after receiving an anonymous message. Efforts are underway to trace the sender of the threat message.
Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room receives a threat message from an unknown person. The message states that bombs have been placed at six locations across Mumbai. Mumbai police and other agencies are alert after the message. Efforts are underway to trace the message sender:…
— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024
(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)
