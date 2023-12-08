Home

Bombay High Court To Be Renamed As ‘Mumbai High Court’

The name of the 'Bombay High Court' could be changed to 'Mumbai High Court.'

Mumbai: Will the name of the ‘Bombay High Court’ be changed to ‘Mumbai High Court’? Is there a plan to change the names of some high courts in the country? Responding on these questions, the Ministry of Law stated that the governments of Maharashtra and Goa, along with the Bombay High Court, agree to the proposal to change the names of all three Bombay High Courts to ‘Mumbai High Court.’ However, according to the ministry, the proposal to change the name of the Madras High Court to ‘Tamil Nadu High Court’ did not receive the High Court’s approval.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details are awaited.)

