Mumbai LPG Cylinder Blast: Fire Breaks Out Inside House In Chembur

Mumbai LPG Cylinder Blast: Fire Breaks Out Inside House In Chembur

Mumbai LPG Cylinder Blast: Fire Breaks Out Inside House In Chembur

A fire broke out in a house in Siddharth Colony located in the Chembur area of Mumbai due to a cylinder blast, last night. 9 people were injured in the fire. All the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The fire has been brought under control: Mumbai Fire Brigade

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Mumbai News on India.com.