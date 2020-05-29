New Delhi: A sharp rise of 1,437 coronavirus cases was witnessed in Mumbai, the financial hub of India, on Friday, taking the city’s total tally in the to 36,710. At least, 38 persons succumbing to the pandemic. Notably, Mumbai is the fourth worst-hit city in the world due to the COVID pandemic. Also Read - Maharashtra Latest News Today: CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces Pay Hike For Doctors Amid COVID-19 Crisis

At the same time, Maharashtra recorded a total of 2,682 new cases in the last 24 hours.

A BMC release said that the number of recovered patients also increased to 16,008 with 715 COVID-19 patients being discharged from various hospitals during the day. More than 83 suspected patients were admitted to various hospitals in the city over the last day, it added.

In Dharavi itself, Asia’s largest slum in the heart of Mumbai, there were 41 new COVID-19 patients reported, taking count of cases in the area to 1,715. However, no new death was reported in the last one day.

Meanwhile, the civic body also claimed that it conducted 4,266 coronavirus tests during the day.

The Maharashtra state authorities have also been facing a lot of criticism due to the lack of hospital beds in government wards, that has forced more than one patient to share a single bed.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra increased to 62,228 on Friday. The death toll in the state climbed to 2098, with over 116 fatalities.