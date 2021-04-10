Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday allowed wine shops in Mumbai to sell liquor as per the license issued to concerned shops, reports news agency ANI. However, they can only provide home delivery and no over-the-counter liquor sale is permitted in the city. The service is allowed between 7 am to 8 pm and delivery executives must follow COVID-19 protocols. Also Read - NEET PG 2021: NBE Issues COVID-19 Guidelines / Advisory for Candidates | Check All Important Details Here

There are a total of 581 retail liqour shops – 144 in Mumbai city and 437 in the suburbs.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 9,327 new COVID-19 positive case and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 5,10,225.

