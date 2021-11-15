Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at Samsung Service Centre in Kanjurmarg East, Mumbai today evening.Also Read - Donald Trump Reportedly Reaches A $375 Million Deal To Sell His DC Hotel, Buyer Plan To Rename It

As many as eight fire engines and four water tankers have been rushed to the spot to put off the blaze, news agency ANI reported.

The cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained. According to initial information, no injuries have been reported so far.

The Level 2 (L2) fire was reported at 9:42 pm in the evening.

Visuals showed a cloud of smoke rising against the Mumbai skyline from amid the raging flames.