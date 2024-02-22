Home

Say ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Or …: Driver Forces Passenger To Chant Lord Ram’s Name In Mumbai

Mumbai: A bizarre case has emerged from Mumbai where a cab driver forced a senior doctor to chant “Jai Shri Ram” as he wanted to confirm the ride. The incident occurred when Oncologist Dr AK Pathan booked a cab through an online app InDrive. The driver sent him a text stating that he was Lord Ram’s devotee and would pick him for the ride if he chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’.

How The Incident Took Place

Dr Pathan was booking a cab to travel to Nashik to attend a wedding ceremony during this weekend. He requested the driver to pick him up from from Haji Aliin the afternoon. In response, the driver texted him to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ even after then he would accept his booking.

