Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday attended the listing ceremony of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) bond, the first such listing from the entire northern region, on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. While addressing the media, Yogi Adityanath termed it as a historic moment." It's a historic moment for us as it's for the first time that any Municipal Corporation of North India has launched such a bond at BSE. Listing of Lucknow Municipal bond is a revolutionary step for Municipality reforms," he said.

The Rs 200 crore LMC bond, which was launched on November 13, was 4.5 times oversubscribed and closed at 8.5 per cent coupon rate for 10 years, which is the second-lowest rate of all the municipal bonds launched till date, an official spokesman told PTI.

"In COVID times, Lucknow Municipal Corporation will progress towards achieving the 'Aatmanirbhar' goal with the listing of municipal bonds worth Rs 200 crores. The Corporation is committed to improving the lives of the citizens living in its jurisdiction, UP CM Yogi Adityanath," said in the listing ceremony of the LMC bond.

With this, Lucknow becomes the ninth city in the country to have raised municipal bonds and the first city to issue such a bond after the launch of AMRUT Scheme, the spokesman added.

When asked whether he is taking away businesses to Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh, as alleged by Uddhav Thackeray, Yogi Adityanath said, “We’re not taking anything anywhere. Mumbai Film City will work in Mumbai itself, new Film City in UP is being developed in a new environment according to new requirements.”