Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The office of the deputy chief minister has informed that he has been admitted to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment in Mumbai.

Pawar was under home quarantine recently after he complained of fever and fatigue after touring flood-hit Pune and Solapur districts. Even though he had tested negative on Thursday, a retest today confirmed he has tested for the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, Devendra Fadnavis, former Maharashtra chief minister, had also tested positive for coronavirus.