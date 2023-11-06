Home

Maharashtra Ex-Minister Eknath Khadse Suffers Heart Attack In Jalgaon, Hospitalised

Veteran Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse suffered a heart attack in Jalgaon on Sunday, confirmed Supriya Sule.

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member of the legislative council and former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday night, as confirmed by MP Supriya Sule. She further informed that Khadse has been admitted to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. Sule took to X (formerly Twitter) and mentioned that she is in constant contact with Eknath Khadse’s daughter, Rohini Khadse.

“NCP leader Eknathji Khadse (@EknathGKhadse) has been admitted to the hospital due to a heart attack. I have spoken to his daughter Rohinitai Khadse (@Rohini_khadse). Also inquired about Khadse Saheb’s health. Khadse Saheb is undergoing treatment and it is believed that he will recover soon and return home safely. I pray to God that he gets well soon,” Sule said in a post in Marathi.

On Sunday Rohini stated that her father was not feeling well for the past two days and he has been admitted to a hospital in Jalgaon for treatment.

“He is being moved to a hospital in Mumbai to exercise caution, and his condition is stable. No reason to worry,” she added.

Khadse was a senior Maharashtra BJP leader who quit the party to join the NCP in 2020.

