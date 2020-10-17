Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Saturday allowed gyms and fitness centres in the state to reopen after Dusshera but only with the condition that all kinds of Standard Operation Procedures (SOP) will be strictly followed. Also Read - Mumbai Airport Extends COVID-19 Express Test Facility to Departing Passengers, Visitors | Read Here

The gyms that have stayed shut for more than six months since March under the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are likely to reopen from October 25. Also Read - PM Modi Calls For Speedy Access To COVID-19 Vaccines For Citizens Once Ready

However, group exercise such as Zumba, Yoga and Facilities like sauna, shower, steam bath, etc. are not allowed until further orders. An SOP has been made for the gyms and fitness centres, as per which all guidelines have to be strictly followed. People will have to wear mask, wash hands regularly and maintain social distancing norms as per the guidelines. Also Read - Domestic Flights Update: Now Take Flights To Mangalore, Madurai, Coimbatore, Kangra - Read On

The gym equipment has to be sanitized after every hour and after the closing hours, the whole gym premises including all equipment have to be completely sanitised.

Even though the Centre had allowed gyms and fitness centres to reopen across the country in the last phase of unlocking, Maharashtra is following a strict unlocking, separate from the other states as it has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

The state government has also recently allowed weekly markets, monorails, metro rails, business-to-business exhibitions to gradually start functioning.

(With Agency Inputs)