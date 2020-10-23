Mumbai: Maharashtra government on Friday announced a relief package of Rs 10,000 crore for distressed farmers in the rain-affected parts of the state. The state Chief Minister’s Office said that the amount will be disbursed before Diwali. Also Read - Maharashtra Rains: 48 Dead, CM Asks Officials to Remain Alert as Fresh Showers Predicted

The announcement was made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray during a press conference after holding a review meeting on floods and heavy rains today.

Heavy rains and floods last week claimed at least 48 lives in Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions, while it is estimated that crops on lakhs of hectares were damaged.