Maratha Reservation Activists Celebrate In Navi Mumbai After Maharashtra Govt Accepts Demands
Mumbai: Maratha reservation activists indulged in celebration in Navi Mumbai after Manoj Jarange Patil announced the end of protests on Saturday following the Maharashtra Government’s decision to accept their demands.
