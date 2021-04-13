Mumbai: Amid an unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases, a huge crowd of migrant workers arrived at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Kurla, Mumbai on Tuesday morning in a stark reminder of the last year’s scene when millions of migrant workers returned to their native places after losing jobs and livelihood in the wake of the pandemic-induced lockdown. Also Read - Maharashtra: Planning For State-wide Lockdown Underway, Final Announcement Likely Tomorrow, Says Minister

However, Railways dismissed the crowd as seasonal and said there was nothing to worry about. "This crowd at LTT, Kurla isn't something very unusual, it's routine summer season rush. Today total 23 trains are scheduled to depart from LTT, out of which 16 are either North-bound or East-bound. Out of these 16 trains, five are summer special," said Chief PRO, Central Railway.

“It’s a normal rush, nothing to panic about. Besides regular trains, we’re running 106 additional trains. Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to travel, ticket sale at 6 stations have been closed to avoid unnecessary rush,” he added. “So considering the special trains and routine trains, this crowd is usual summer season crowd. No need to panic,” the CPRO said.

