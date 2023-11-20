Home

ATTENTION Mumbaikars! Mumbai To Face Water Cut For 13 Days Starting From Today

The BMC has announced a 10% water cut in city, from November 20 to December 2 to conduct major repairs in pneumatic gate system located in Pise Weir in Thane district.

Mumbai: Mumbaikars will experience reduced water supply from Monday to December 2, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a 10 percent water cut in the city. This measure is in place to facilitate urgent repairs, including the replacement of air bladders in the pneumatic gate system situated at Pise Weir in Thane district. Throughout this period, water supply will be impacted in the maximum city, as well as in Bhiwandi and Thane Municipal Corporation.

