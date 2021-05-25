Mumbai: The Mumbai civic body on Tuesday extended the deadline for accepting global expression of interest (EOI) till June 1 even after it has received positive response from eight firms for supplying COVID-19 vaccines. This is the second extension in deadline, which was to end on May 25, by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for submission of bids by vaccine suppliers. “The BMC has extended its global EOI’s deadline till June 1, though we have received some eight applicants so far expressing willingness to supply vaccines against COVID-19,” I S Chahal, BMC commissioner, said. Also Read - Cyclone Tauktae Fury: INS Makar Concludes Diving Ops on Barge P305 Wreck; 70 Dead, 188 Survivors, 16 Missing

“We have received 8 bids in response to BMC Global Expression of Interest for procurement of 1 crore vaccine doses till date. One bid is for Pfizer/AstraZeneca and remaining 7 bids are for Sputnik,” Chahal said. “The time period has been extended by one week to enable various bidders to submit complete set of documents in support of the bids as prescribed under BMC’s Global Expression of Interest. Any additional bid shall also be entertained,” he added. Also Read - India Will Be In Position To Vaccinate All Adults by Year-End, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

The civic body has decided to wait for more applicants and details of their plans to execute the order and hence it has extended the deadline for submission of bids, said another official. The corporation first floated the global expression of interest earlier this month (the original deadline was May 18) and received response from three suppliers. The last date for submission of bids was later extended till May 25 and now till June 1. Also Read - COVID-19: Authorised Vaccines Effective Against All Known Variants, Says WHO Europe Chief

(With inputs from agencies)