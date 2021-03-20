Meanwhile, the BMC has decided to carry out over 47,000 rapid antigen tests at public places every day. Mumbai has added more than 37,000 new cases in the span of one month. It recorded the highest one-day rise in cases earlier this week. Also Read - Will Lockdown in Mumbai, Pune be Imposed Anytime Soon? Check What State Govt Has to Say

In a circular issued on Friday, the civic body stated that rapid antigen tests will be carried out for free, except those at shopping malls. The tests conducted at shopping malls will be chargeable. The tests will be mandatory for those selected, and those who refuse will have to face action under the Epidemic Act, 1897, the circular stated.