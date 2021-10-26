Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to procure 24 fire bikes or bikes modified to a firefighting vehicle, that will be the first responders to fire calls during disaster situations in heavily crowded areas. The move according to the BMC and Mumbai fire brigade will help in quick response and give easy access in congested areas of the city.

A proposal of Rs 3.15 crore – procurement, assembling, maintenance and operation of fire bikes – for the next five years will be tabled on Wednesday for the approval of the Standing Committee.

While the fire bikes will cost Rs 2.76 crore, the civic body will spend Rs 28.32 lakh on its service and maintenance for the next five years after they are procured. The proposal was first mooted in 2019 and tenders were floated in January 2020.

The fire bikes will be fitted with a water tank, a water pipe, a hose reel and a pump.

The bikes will be fitted with tanks that can carry around 40 litres of water along with firefighting equipment.

The bikes will be fired with a GPS device and the pump attached to the bike will be able to spray close to 8 litres of water in a minute.

“Two firemen can ride the bike and can reach the spot before the team reaches with the big water tankers and fire engines and assess the situation and report back to the command centre,” a fire brigade official told Times of India.