Mumbai: The daily commuters of Mumbai local train are likely to face a difficult time on Sunday as Indian Railways' Central Railway and Western Railway zone will be operating a mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work. During the block period, all Up and Down Slow lines suburban trains will be operated on UP and Down FAST lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block. According to a statement issued by the Central Railway, "These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused."

To carry out the maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will also be taken on Up and Down Slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations from 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs on Sunday. Meanwhile, Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period.

Diva -Kalyan Up and Down slow lines from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm. Down Slow/Semi fast services leaving Thane from 8.37 am to 4.36 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Diva and Kalyan stations, halting at Dombivali station and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Up Slow/ Semi fast services leaving Kalyan from 8.51 am to 3.51 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Diva stations, halting at Dombivali station and further will be re-diverted on Up Slow line at Diva station and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Down harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus / Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended. However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.