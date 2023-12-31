New Year’s Eve Traffic Restrictions: Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory To Avoid Snarls; Check Routes Before You Head Out

In order to avoid massive traffic jams on New Year's Eve, the Mumbai traffic police has issued an advisory for areas and roads near Juhu Beach. The traffic advisory will remain in effect from 2 pm on December 31 until 8 am on January 1.

Mumbai: Planning to celebrate New Year with your loved ones and want to go out? It’s better to check the traffic advisory issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police. To avoid massive traffic jams on New Year’s Eve, the department has issued regulatory and prohibitory orders for areas and roads near Juhu Beach. These orders will remain in effect from Saturday at 2 am until Sunday (January 1) at 8 am. “Large crowd is expected to gather at various places on the ‘NEW YEAR-2024 CELEBRATION‘ eve, particularly Juhu sea beach, hotels, and clubs on Juhu Tara Road,” said that statement released by the Mumbai traffic police on Friday.

Furthermore, the traffic police advised people to avoid routes that are prone to traffic on New Year’s Eve.

“There will be heavy pedestrian crossings as well as the movement of vehicles in large numbers on Juhu Tara Road, Juhu Road, Juhu Church Road and V.M. Road. Hence, traffic will be slow on these roads. It is necessary to issue the following orders for the regulation and decrease of traffic congestion on the roads mentioned below on December 31, 2023, from 14:00 hrs to January 1, 2024, till 08:00 hrs,” further read the official statement by the Mumbai traffic police.

