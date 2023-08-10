Home

Mumbai CEO Kidnapped At Gunpoint, FIR Registers Against Shinde faction MLA’s Son

The victim was a 36-year-old CEO of a Mumbai-based music company who was allegedly kidnapped from his office. He was later rescued by the police after a chase.

CCTV footage shows a group of 10-15 people assaulting the businessman. | Photo: Twitter

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Raj Surve, the son of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Prakash Surve, along with others. They are accused of allegedly kidnapping and assaulting the CEO of a music company within his office premises. The police eventually managed to rescue the victim following a pursuit. Among those mentioned in the FIR are Raj Surve – the son of Prakash Surve – as well as Manoj Mishra – the owner of Adi Shakti Pvt Ltd music company – and at least 10 others. According to the details provided in the FIR, the victim, Rajkumar Singh, was abducted from his office, taken to the office of the MLA, and forced into signing documents under threat of a firearm.

Upon receiving this information, the local police swiftly intervened and successfully rescued the individual. The police have taken legal action under the pertinent sections of the kidnapping and Arms Act.

“Rajkumar was taken to MLA Prakash Surve’s office in Dahisar, where the MLA’s son Raj Surve and his men threatened him at gunpoint to settle the matter and not speak about the same to anyone,” news agency ANI reported citing the FIR.

The police stated that unidentified miscreants stormed the CEO’s office, which is located in Chintamani Classique complex in suburban Goregaon, and took him away after threatening him with the names of a political leader and a person with whom he had a financial dispute.

CCTV footage reveals a group of around 10 to 15 miscreants forcefully entering an office, attacking the staff, and compellingly taking the victim away. The abductors subsequently departed in two cars along with the victim. An employee from the office promptly dialled the police control room and reported the incident.

The police immediately sprang into action and, after a pursuit, successfully located the vehicle in Dahisar (East), situated in northern Mumbai.

The case revolves around a loan of Rs 8 crore that had been extended to the owner of a YouTube channel named Adishakti Films, under the premise that it would be utilised for content creation.

The owner stands accused of failing to repay the borrowed sum and exploiting the incident as a pretext to nullify the agreement.

Police are investigating the matter from all angles as a politician’s son is involved in the case.

In June, a business was kidnapped in broad daylight by three unidentified miscreants in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani. The miscreants approached the victim and later dragged him into the car and fled from the spot with the businessman while the onlookers remained mute spectators.

