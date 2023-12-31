Mumbai On High Alert As Unknown Caller Threatens Serial Blasts Amid New Year Celebrations

Mumbai is on high alert after cops received a threatening call claiming serial blasts in the city during New Year's celebrations.

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police are on their toes after an unknown caller threatened to blast several places in the maximum city amid New Year celebrations. The Mumbai Police Control Room received the call on Saturday, around 6 pm, in which the caller stated that ‘There would be explosions in Mumbai’ and then cut the call.

According to the department spokesperson, responsible for maintaining law and order in the city, several checks were conducted after the threat call. However, nothing suspicious was found.

The police are trying to trace the caller.

However, considering the New Year celebrations, the security has been beefed up across the city.

(further details are awaited.)

