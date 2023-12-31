By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Mumbai On High Alert As Unknown Caller Threatens Serial Blasts Amid New Year Celebrations
Mumbai is on high alert after cops received a threatening call claiming serial blasts in the city during New Year's celebrations.
Mumbai: The Mumbai Police are on their toes after an unknown caller threatened to blast several places in the maximum city amid New Year celebrations. The Mumbai Police Control Room received the call on Saturday, around 6 pm, in which the caller stated that ‘There would be explosions in Mumbai’ and then cut the call.
According to the department spokesperson, responsible for maintaining law and order in the city, several checks were conducted after the threat call. However, nothing suspicious was found.
The police are trying to trace the caller.
However, considering the New Year celebrations, the security has been beefed up across the city.
(further details are awaited.)
