New Delhi: Two persons, one of them a dismissed policeman, were arrested with Whale Ambergris or vomit of whale worth Rs 7.75 crore in Lower Parel area of central Mumbai, reported news agency PTI quoting a Mumbai Police official on Thursday. Based on a tip-off, the Mumbai Police crime branch's unit-3 laid a trap near Sitaram Mill Compound on Wednesday and nabbed two persons with 7.7 kg of Ambergris, valued at Rs 7.75 crore, the official said.

A probe revealed that one of the accused had been a police constable, whose service was terminated in 2016, when he was posted at Pydhonie police station, he added. The rare waxy substance is used in medicinal products and the manufacture of expensive perfumes.

The sale of Ambergris is prohibited by law, as the sperm whale is an endangered species that is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act.

(With inputs from agencies)