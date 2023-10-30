Mumbai Shocker: Decomposed Body Found In Goregaon, Probe On

Body of a man was found in Mumbai’s Goregaon in a decomposed state.

Mumbai Shocker: Decomposed Body Found In Goregaon, Probe On

Mumbai: A shocking incident occurred in Mumbai, where the decomposed body of a person was found in a drain in the Goregaon area on Monday. The police quickly responded to the scene and took possession of the body. The identity of the deceased is not yet known due to the advanced state of decomposition. Authorities have sent the body for a postmortem examination and are making efforts to locate the deceased’s relatives. In the meantime, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and an investigation has been initiated in this matter.

Trending Now

Maharashtra | The body of an unknown person in a decomposed state was found in a drain from the Goregaon area of Mumbai. Goregaon police took the body and sent it for post-mortem, registered a case under ADR and started further investigation: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

You may like to read

Body Was Found Into A Gunny Bag

In an unrelated incident, a partially burnt body of a woman was found bundled into a gunny bag at a desolate spot at Wadala late on Thursday. The body parts were chopped and the face was disfigured.

According to the police, the woman appears to be in her early thirties and the circumstances in which the body was found indicate that she was brutally murdered. The murderer attempted to dispose of the body and tried to hide her identity.

Local Became Suspicious

Locals became suspicious upon finding an abandoned sack in their area. The location where the body was located lies between the railway yard and a public road, making it less accessible to the general public, according to the police.

The deceased’s remains have been transferred to a hospital in Parel for a comprehensive medical examination, and we await the report regarding the cause of death. A police officer quoted medical professionals as suggesting that, considering the state of decomposition, the murder likely occurred no more than 48 hours before the discovery of the body.

A case of murder has been officially registered at the Wadala police station. Despite the gruesome attempt to obscure the woman’s identity by disfiguring and dismembering the body, the police mentioned that some clues could still be gleaned from the burnt garments, as well as the intact gold earrings and rings. Additionally, the presence of glass bangles provides potential leads, as each goldsmith typically has a distinctive signature or pattern in their jewelry crafting.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.