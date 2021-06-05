Mumbai: A horrendous crime took place in Malvani area of north Mumbai as a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped after she attended the birthday celebration of her boyfriend, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Tuesday night and six persons have been arrested so far, while search was on for a seventh accused, an official said. Also Read - Pearl V Puri NOT Granted Bail After Being Arrested For Allegedly Raping, Molestation of Minor Girl

"The girl left to attend her boyfriend's birthday party after bolting her house from outside so her kin could not stop her. The next day she complained of stomach pain and told her family about the gang-rape. Her complaint names seven people, six of whom have been arrested till Friday night," she said.

All seven have been charged with rape, criminal intimidation, extortion among other offences, the Malvani police station official added.

(Based on PTI inputs)