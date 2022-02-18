Mumbai: A 14-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in Mumbai after the teenager was refused to complete a challenge on the Garena Free Fire game. The case is being further probed, Bhoiwada Police said, news agency ANI reported.Also Read - Water Taxi Service Between Mumbai-Navi Mumbai Started Today. Check Routes, Fares, Passenger Guidelines

The Garena Free Fire is also banned in India, Bhoiwada Police said. Police said the boy was addicted to the online game Garena Free Fire, according to a report by Hindustan Times. "Preliminary probe has revealed that the boy was addicted to Free Fire online game, but what exactly triggered him to take the extreme step is still a mystery," police said in the report.

"The online game he was addicted to needed to be played in groups. So we are trying to find out who his friends were and who were his co-players in the game so as to ascertain if anything happened during the game that led him to take the drastic step," police said.

Garena Free Fire from Garena emerged as the most downloaded mobile game worldwide for December 2021 with close to 24 million installs, which represented a 28.2 per cent increase from December 2020. The countries with the most installs of the app during this period were India at approximately 26 per cent of its total downloads and Brazil at 12 per cent, reports Sensor Tower.