The nation observes the twelfth anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, with the Mumbai police organising an event to pay homage to the martyred security personnel. The event was attended by only a limited number of people in view of the pandemic. The ceremony was held at the newly-built memorial at the police headquarters in South Mumbai. It will be attended by the family members of the martyred police and security personnel.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and other senior officers paid their respects to the martyrs.

On November 26, 2008, ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during the 60-hour siege. Nine terrorists were killed by the security forces including the NSG, the elite commando force of the nation.

The then ATS chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai’s additional police commissioner Ashok Kamte and senior police inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attack.

Ajmal Amir Kasab, the only terrorist to be captured alive, was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.

Israelis Pay Respects to Victims of 26/11 Mumbai Attacks

Israelis are holding ceremonies to pay respects to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, demanding that the perpetrators of the carnage be brought to justice and condemning “Pakistan-sponsored terrorism”.

Israelis, and Indian students and caregivers paid respects to the victims in Jerusalem, Rehovot and Tel Aviv on Wednesday and ceremonies are planned in Beersheva and Eilat on Thursday.

A virtual ceremony on Zoom is also planned for Thursday at 8 PM Israel time (11:30 PM IST). Hundreds have registered to take part in the event.

“Israel opposes every country that provides financial and logistical support to terrorists. Peaceful countries should come together to boycott diplomatically and financially those countries that support terrorism. This will help deter acts of terror,” Isaac Solomon from the southern Israeli coastal city of Eilat told PTI.

“It is a matter of pride for us Israelis to have a peaceful country like India as our friend. We pray that our friendship continues to grow strong,” the octogenarian said.