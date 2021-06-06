Mumbai: Bus services for general public will resume in Mumbai from tomorrow, June 7, said the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). Number of passengers will not be more than the number of seats on any bus. Wearing of face mask will be mandatory, the transport agency added. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Suburban Services to Open For General Public Soon? Mayor Drops BIG Hint

