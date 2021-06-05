Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has announced a five-level plan to relax the coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state, based on the weekly positivity rate and the occupancy of oxygen beds. A notification to this effect was issued late on Friday night. The order will come into effect from June 7 based on the positivity rate and the oxygen bed occupancy level of June 3, it said. The lockdown-like restrictions in the state were imposed in April this year when the second wave of the pandemic intensified. Under the notification, each municipal area and district has been treated as separate administrative unit. Also Read - Mumbai Woman Falls Off Running Train While Grappling Mobile Thief, Dies

Speaking about the capital Mumbai, Mayor Kishori Pednekar said the final decision on lifting the curbs will be taken by district administration. "Districts of Maharashtra have been put under 5 levels as per positivity rate and bed occupancy. Mumbai is under level 3, so local trains will continue to operate for essential services workers. The final decision on lifting the curbs will be taken by district administration," she said.

We had a discussion with Dr Reddy's Laboratories & they have agreed to give vaccines to us. These discussions will complete by June end. We're working on this & we're hoping to get doses in July-August: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar
— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

When asked about ramping the vaccination against Covid-19 in the city, Mumbai Mayor said, “We had a discussion with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and they have agreed to give vaccines to us. These discussions will complete by June end. We are working on this and we hope to get doses in July-August.”

