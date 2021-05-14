Mumbai: The city civic body on Friday said that there will be no COVID-19 vaccination in Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday (May 15 and 16). “Please note that there will be NO VACCINATION tomorrow and day after i.e. 15th and 16th May 2021. Please watch this space for further updates for the days ahead,” the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) posted on Twitter. Also Read - Mumbai to Open Drive-in Vaccination Centres in Several Areas. Check List

However, the civic body didn't give a reason behind suspending the vaccination drive. But low vaccine stock is being speculated as the move behind BMC's move. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported less than 2,000 new coronavirus cases for the fourth time this month on Friday with 1,657 infections coming to light. The city also recorded 62 deaths during the day, the BMC said.

The caseload in the country’s financial capital rose to 6,85,705 and death toll reached 14,138, said a BMC official. The city had reported 1,946 new cases and 68 fatalities on Thursday. Since the beginning of May, the daily count of infections has stayed below the 4,000-mark. This week the city has recorded less than 2,000 new cases four times.

(With inputs from agencies)