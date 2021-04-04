Mumbai: The financial capital of India recorded its highest single-day spike of 11,163 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing the city’s caseload to 4,52,445, the civic body said. With the death of 25 patients, the fatality count of the metropolis reached 11,776, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement. A total of 5,263 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the recovery count to 3,71,628. As many as 43,597 tests were conducted across the city on Sunday, which took its overall test count to 42,49,175, the BMC said. Also Read - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Confirms Mumbai Will Host IPL 2021 Matches

The COVID-19 recovery rate of Mumbai district is 82 per cent, while the case growth rate from March 28 to April 3 was 1.61 percent. The case doubling rate is 42 days, the statement said. Also Read - Maharashtra Takes Lockdown-like Measures, Night Curfew From 8 PM to 7 AM In Entire State. Details Here

Weekend lockdown, night curfew in state Also Read - Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium Will Host IPL 2021 Games Despite Rise in COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra, Confirms MCA Official

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government announced a weekend lockdown in the state from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday in a bid to curb the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state. Apart from the weekend lockdown, strict restrictions will be in force from Monday 8 pm onwards, Minority Affairs Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik told reporters after the cabinet meeting. He said that night curfew will continue and prohibitory orders issued under section 144 will be in force during the daytime for the week.

Private offices with exceptions to remain shut

Also, private offices, except in the banking and insurance sectors, will remain shut in Maharashtra from Monday night when strict restrictions come into force, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday. He said employees of other private offices will be allowed to work from home. Government offices will function at 50 per cent of their capacity and the rest of the employees will work from home, except the staffers of the essential services related to the pandemic management (who will have to report to work), the minister said.

(With inputs from PTI)